The viral comedy stars leaping from TikTok to the stage

[Source: BBC]

A number of new comedians amassed huge followings on TikTok during the pandemic.

Now some are trying to convert viral fame into on-stage success by performing live at the Edinburgh Fringe.

TikTok has emerged as a major force in comedy, by letting anyone share short, funny videos. The company is even sponsoring Edinburgh’s annual comedy festival and hosting a virtual stage this year.

While social media isn’t likely to replace stand-up, it has allowed a new generation of budding comedy stars to bypass the traditional routes to make their names.

But can the online sensations cut it in front of a live audience? Here, four of the biggest TikTok comedy acts who are performing at Edinburgh this month talk about becoming viral stars, taking to the stage – and whether the two can exist together.