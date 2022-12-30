The TV shows, movies on celebrities’ own winter watchlists

Lucien Laviscount attends a screening of "Emily in Paris" during PaleyFest. [Source: AP]

The weather outside may be frightful, but the myriad viewing options inside can be nothing short of delightful.

During interviews in recent weeks, The Associated Press asked celebrities promoting their own projects in Europe what they planned to watch this winter season:

“I just have so many shows to catch up on. I have fantasies of what I will watch, but I don’t really ever get to them, you know. Like, I never really got to see ‘The Sopranos’ the way I should have,” Star, the creator of “Emily in Paris” said.

Does catching up on other television shows feel like work, though?

“Not when they’re that old,” Star said. “I don’t mind going back and watching the old shows because then I’m not sort of thinking about them in that present moment — like, ‘Damn, how is it so good?’”

Bravo, the actor who plays love interest and chef Gabriel on the Netflix show, put in another vote for “The Sopranos” and added “Twin Peaks” to his list — but there’s another show up first.

“I’m watching ‘Tokyo Vice’ right now — such a spectacular show,” the French actor said. “The way Japan is filmed, it made me want to be there. It’s very immersive, very good.”