The non-trans star playing a trans icon

Sushmita Sen is now filming the role of trans activist Gauri Sawant. [Source: BBC Entertainment]

The leading role in a Bollywood film about a transgender activist has been given to the non-trans actress, Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe. The decision has divided opinion among India’s trans community with some arguing it should have gone to one of many trans actresses waiting for their big break.

The audition had gone well.

Navya Singh was up for the role of the best friend of the leading lady. She delivered her lines with confidence that didn’t tip into arrogance. She had been friendly with just a flash of sexiness, but not enough to steal the limelight. She had, most importantly, remembered her lines.

Article continues after advertisement

Yet once she finished, the room remained silent for longer than was comfortable.

Finally, one of the casting directors spoke up.

“But what are you?” he asked Navya, “a woman or a man?”

“I felt my heart sink to my feet,” Navya says. “It was the kind of brash comment I had become used to as an actress in Bollywood. But it never got easier.”



Navya Singh. [Source: BBC Entertainment]

At the age of 18, Navya moved from rural Bihar to Mumbai, the hub of the Hindi film industry, or Bollywood, where she came out as a trans woman.

Once there she started mixing with LGBT dancers and models, designers and actors. Some were recognisable household names involved in the country’s most famous movies and advertising campaigns, but others were struggling, especially the trans members of the community. Several people, she knew turned to sex work between film, dancing and modelling roles, in order to survive.

“Work for trans people is scarce in Bollywood,” she says. “You audition for fashion shows or films but rarely hear back. Even gay fashion designers or producers don’t open the door for us.”

Some work did come through. Navya took to the catwalk for fashion shows and modelled for Grazia magazine. She became a finalist and brand ambassador for Miss Trans Queen India, the largest beauty pageant for transgender people in the country.

And seven years after she moved to Mumbai, Navya got a recurring role as a trans woman in a dramatic crime series, Savdhaan India. She quickly attracted more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

After the first episode aired she got a call from her parents. They hadn’t spoken to her since she left Bihar.



Navya was out of touch with her parents for seven years. [Source: BBC Entertainment]

“They said, ‘We are so sorry, we just didn’t understand what it meant to be transgender but watching you on TV, we do. You are our child.'”

Navya happily welcomed them back into her life. Things were looking up.

Then in early 2022, the LGBT community in Mumbai was buzzing at the news of a forthcoming TV series. Taali was to be based on the life of Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist from Mumbai who adopted the daughter of a sex worker who had died from Aids. In 2014, Sawant became the first transgender person to petition India’s Supreme Court for the right to adopt a child and gained widespread praise for showing a different type of family.

“We were excited when we first heard about Taali because it meant there was a leading and heroic role about a transgender person,” says Navya. “It was a great win for the community. And this was a role we all understood – it was about someone in our community.”

But In October it was announced that actress Sushmita Sen, one of Navya’s Bollywood heroes and a non-trans woman, would be playing the role of Gauri Sawant.

“I was very sad hearing that the role of Gauri had gone to a cisgender [non-trans] actress,” says Navya, “and I wasn’t the only one.”

Several people took to social media to criticise the choice.

“Why is a cis straight woman playing a trans character?” read one tweet. “What year is it? 1995? Get trans actors for trans roles!”

Another Twitter user commented: “I can literally offer a long list of transgender actors who have done exemplary work.

“The issue is that there aren’t enough diverse, complex roles for transgender people as it is,” transgender actress Kalki Subramaniam tells the BBC.

“The roles we are offered are stereotyped: the sex worker, the background character blessing a wedding, and the loud person who curses.

“It is changing in some parts of Indian cinema, like the South Indian film industry. But not Bollywood.”

One of India’s best-known transgender actresses is Anjali Ameer, who starred in the critically acclaimed Tamil-language film, Peranbu, where she played the (trans) love interest of star actor, Mammooty. Anjali is the first transgender woman to play a leading lady in Indian cinema.

Critics praised the role of breaking LGBT cinema stereotypes. Anjali’s character essentially “saves” the leading man and his disabled daughter from an isolated life and the three of them form a loving family.

But Anjali Ameer fully supports the casting of Sushmita Sen as Gauri Sawant.

“This casting of someone as famous as Sushmita Sen is a good thing for the transgender community,” Anjali tells the BBC. “It means our stories are becoming mainstream. When our stories enter more houses and people can see us as human beings, more roles will follow for us.”

Anjali says she is now even being offered roles in South Indian films playing non-trans women.