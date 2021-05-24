Home

The Most Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

Enews
April 27, 2022 11:07 am

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off in a Virginia courtroom, new details are being revealed about their relationship and what led to their public divorce.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are ready for a battle in the courtroom.

More than five years after their breakup, Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife is taking center stage in a Virginia courtroom. In opening statements shared on April 12, Depp’s lawyers argued that Heard ruined the actor’s reputation by “choosing to lie about him for her own personal benefit.”



Back in 2018, Heard wrote an essay for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Although the article never mentioned Depp by name, his attorneys previously said in court documents that Heard’s op-ed was all part of an “elaborate hoax.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also claimed in court documents that Heard concocted her story in the hopes of generating “positive publicity” and to “advance her career.”

Days before the trial began, Heard made a rare statement on Instagram announcing a break from social media. “Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse,” she wrote on April 9. “I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny.”

 

