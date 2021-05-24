The Matrix's real-world legacy - from red pill incels to conspiracies and deepfakes

“I don’t know the future… I didn’t come here to tell you how this is going to end, I came here to tell you how it’s going to begin.”

The closing monologue of 1999’s The Matrix saw Keanu Reeves’ heroic character Neo deliver a stark warning to the world’s controlling machines, having discovered that humanity was trapped in a simulated reality.

Released as society lay on the cusp of the internet revolution and fretted over the millennium bug, the film not only tapped into technological developments of the time, but posed far-flung questions about the internet, consciousness and social control that have since come to shape society.

As a fourth instalment, Matrix Resurrections hits cinemas – 18 years on from the original trilogy drawing to a close – we look at the saga’s enduring and often prophetic legacy.