The Marvels Merchandise Reveals New Look Kamala and Carol's Updated Costumes

[Source: CBR]

New promotional art has been published that reveals the updated designs for the superhero stars of The Marvels.

The new costume designs for Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan — also known respectively as Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel — were recently used as inspiration for Hot Wheels in Mattel’s “Character Cars” line of miniature toys. A Marvels fan account shared images of the toys on Twitter, complete with boxes and art showing the characters’ striking new looks for the upcoming movie.

Kamala’s outfit features all the instantly recognizable attributes of her Ms. Marvel identity — the bolt on the chest, the iconic scarf around her neck, and the dramatically paired red and blue. Carol’s look is also familiar, sporting a similar color scheme (albeit a little more restrained on the red) and her own distinctive logo: the emblem of the interplanetary military unit known as Starforce.

This is not the first time new developments for The Marvels have emerged through the release of themed merchandise. The character of Monica Rambeau — played by Akira Akbar in the 2019 Captain Marvel movie and Teyonah Parris in 2021’s Disney+ series WandaVision — also appears in a new costume in The Marvels. This was recently revealed when a Reddit user shared an image of a pillow featuring the character equipped in her own Starforce-inspired suit, likely influenced by her look as Spectrum/Photon in the Marvel comics.

While Kamala and Carol may share similarly-named alter egos, in many ways the characters themselves could not be more different. Where Carol is an alien hybrid and former Air Force pilot, Kamala is a Pakistani-American student and avid superhero fan from New Jersey. Monica, meanwhile, is a close friend of Carol and gained her own powers in the events of WandaVision. She will also play an important role in the film.

Director Nia DaCosta, also known for directing Jordan Peele’s Candyman remake, recently shared her thoughts on the chemistry between the three characters in The Marvels. “I find it really interesting, the three of them together, and how they become a little bit of a sisterhood with their own different points of view,” she explained. “It’s actually really nice and fun, and very sweet watching them all work together.”

The Marvels will be in cinemas from July 28, 2023. Captain Marvel and Season 1 of Ms. Marvel are available to stream in full on Disney+.