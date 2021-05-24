Home

The Lord of the Rings unveils 23 character posters

The Indian Express
February 5, 2022 7:48 am
The Lord of the Rings. [Source: The Indian Express]

As the release of Amazon Prime Video’s much-anticipated Lord of the Rings TV series, titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, draws near, the streaming giant is amping up its marketing and promotion.

Based on late British author JRR Tolkien’s writings, the series is not related to Peter Jackson’s LotR trilogy. It is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth as opposed to the main story’s third age.

Twenty-three new character posters from the series have been released. While the series’ scale and scope should go way beyond 20 characters, these are likely the major characters.

We do not yet know the names of the said characters and even their faces are not visible, but we can guess at least some of them thanks to their attire, weapons, and other objects.

For instance, there is a person clad in all-black armour and a spiked gauntlet holding a sword. That is most likely the Dark Lord Sauron, who was the primary antagonist of the main Lord of the Rings story before he became an aflame eye.

The series will adapt the full story of Sauron’s rise to his (first) fall in the Last Alliance of Elves and Men in which he was defeated and killed by Isildur. Although he died, his soul survived as it is tied to the One Ring.

 

