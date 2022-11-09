The Justice League Returns - But [SPOILER] Appears to Still be Dead

[Source: CBR.com]

Most of the Justice League and the Green Lantern Corps return to Earth in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6; however, Green Arrow/Oliver Queen is nowhere to be seen.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 comes from writer Joshua Williamson, artists Daniel Sampere and Rafa Sandoval, colorist Alejandro Sánchez and letterer Troy Peteri.

In Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5, the Justice League managed to escape the separate worlds Pariah confined them in following the events of Justice League #75; however, they quickly find themselves trapped in their enemy’s base of operations while Pariah, himself, takes his leave and heads to the Hall of Justice with his Dark Army. Before departing, Pariah also warns the heroes their existence is tied to the creation of the worlds he made for them — meaning, if the worlds die, so do the heroes.

In Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6, Hal Jordan and Barry Allen come up with a plan involving Hal’s Green Lantern ring to get both the Justice League and the Green Lantern Corps home.

When Hal warns that there isn’t any guarantee this plan will work and they might not make it back, Oliver responds, “Isn’t that always the way? Every time the Justice League sets out to save the world…We don’t know what could happen.

Any day could be the day we fall…Y’know. I’m the greatest archer in the world…And missing is always a possibility. I know that. But that would never stop me from taking that shot.

And not just to save my loved ones, but also strangers. Anyone that needs our help…And I know each and every one of you would do the same. That’s what makes us the Justice League.”

The heroes go forward with the plan and make it back to Earth to join in the ongoing fight at the Hall of Justice.

Roy Harper and Black Canary find one another in all the chaos; however, Black Canary doesn’t appear to have an answer when Roy asks where Oliver is.

Green Arrow is also not seen joining in the fight, suggesting he might not have returned with everyone else.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 features cover art by Sampere and Sánchez and variant cover art by Cully Hamner, Crystal Kung, Rafael Sarmento, Ariel Colon and Ben Oliver.

The issue is on sale now from DC.