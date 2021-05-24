The Fugees cancel 25th anniversary reunion tour

The pandemic has claimed another eagerly awaited tour.

The Fugees have announced they are canceling their 25th anniversary tour.

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel announced the cancellation on social media, writing “We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen.”

Article continues after advertisement

“The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe,” the statement read. “An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of ‘The Score’ but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

Their tour was originally announced in September and kicked off with a small pop-up show held in New York City.

The rest of the tour was supposed to commence in November at United Center in Chicago, with planned stops in Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Paris, London and more before it was postponed until 2022.

Now it’s canceled all together.

“We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon,” the statement continued. “Thank you for all of your love and support throughout the years.”