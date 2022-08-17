The Flash star begins treatment for 'complex mental health issues'

[Source: BBC]

Actor Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in DC Comics films, has begun treatment for “complex mental health issues”.

In a statement, the non-binary star apologised to those they had “alarmed and upset” with their recent behaviour.

Miller, 29, was recently charged over an alleged burglary in Vermont, and has been arrested twice in Hawaii.

Their statement to film site Variety comes amid uncertainty over whether the controversies will affect the planned 2023 release of the film The Flash.

The actor previously played the superhero in Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, and appeared in the Fantastic Beasts films.