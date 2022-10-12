The CW’s ‘The Winchesters is a ‘Supernatural’ origin story

[Photo Credit: AP News]

When Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, stars of the new series “ The Winchesters ” on The CW, attended their first Comic-Con last weekend in New York, they were accompanied by security guards. Rodger recalls noticing one of the guards repeatedly looking at the actor, co-creator and co-executive producer of “The Winchesters,” Jensen Ackles. Rodger finally asked him, ‘What’s up?’ He was like, ‘Dude, I’m a huge ‘Supernatural’ fan.’”

That security guard is not alone. “Supernatural,” starring Jared Paladecki and Ackles as monster-hunting brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, aired for 15 seasons on The CW. It was a huge hit for the network, spawning comic books, novels, fan fiction and designated conventions just for the show.

It was also a personal favourite of Mark Pedowitz, former chairman and CEO of The CW, who not only championed “Supernatural” but also greenlit the critically acclaimed shows “Jane the Virgin” and “My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and supported producer Greg Berlanti’s creation of a string of DC Comics shows beginning with “Arrow.” Pedowitz left the company earlier this month after Nexstar Media acquired the network.

“The Winchesters,” premiering Tuesday, maybe launch without Pedowitz at the helm of The CW, but it still has a built-in “Supernatural” fan base ready and hungry.