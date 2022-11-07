The Crown explores the truth of the royals, even if it’s not always accurate

[Source: NZ Herald]

Royalists have been out in force for weeks, shaking their gloved fists at the upcoming season of The Crown.

If they were concerned it might damage Charles’ reputation, they weren’t wrong. His-now-Majesty does not come off looking well in the episodes due for release on November 9.

A fuddy duddy who mansplains about Tiberius’ connection to Capri while sneering at Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) idea of fun – shock horror, waterskiing! – the Charles of the screen is every bit the out-of-touch royal compared to his modern and young wife.

Dominic West infuses the character with the streak of contempt we’ve long associated with 1990s-era Charles – and with aristocratic and royal elites in general.

The Crown’s writers don’t make you wait long before it launches into one of the most controversial plot points of the new series: that of Charles angling to be monarch before his time.

The already infamous scene between Charles and John Major (Jonny Lee Miller) in which he suggests a plot to have Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) abdicate in favour of him has been condemned as incendiary for weeks.