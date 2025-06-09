The Cosby Show alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

The actor died while on a family vacation in Costa Rica.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the actor best known as Theodore Huxtable on the groundbreaking sitcom The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54.

Warner died on Sunday in an accidental drowning while on a family vacation, a source confirms to Entertainment Weekly. The actor was caught by a high current in the water off the coast of Costa Rica, Costa Rican National Police told ABC News.

Representatives for the actor didn’t immediately respond to EW’s request for comment. A rep for Cosby said he would not be making a statement on his TV son’s death.

