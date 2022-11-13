The Clash guitarist and founding member dies aged 65

[Source: BBC]

Keith Levene, a founding member of The Clash and later guitarist for Public Image Ltd, has died aged 65, his close friend has said.

Author Adam Hammond said Levene, who died on Friday, was one of the most influential guitarists of all time.

Levene founded The Clash with Mick Jones in the 1970s but left before they became successful.

Article continues after advertisement

He then joined Public Image Ltd (PiL), the post-punk band set up by John Lydon after he left the Sex Pistols.

During his time with The Clash, Levene played a central role in persuading frontman Joe Strummer to leave his then-band, The 101ers, and join them.

While with Public Image Ltd, Levene is credited with helping to pioneer an angular post-punk sound that is still regularly cited.