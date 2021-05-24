Home

The Batman Paris premiere

The Indian Express
February 23, 2022 9:40 am
Neymar poses with The Batman stars, Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravtiz.

The Batman‘s international release is just around the corner. Ahead of the big day, the lead actors have been busy promoting the highly-anticipated DC movie.

The Matt Reeves directorial was recently screened in Paris, France. The grand premiere was graced by football star Neymar. Both Reeves and Neymar took to their social media handles to share images from the highly publicised event.

Meanwhile, director Matt Reeves also shared images from the function. In one photo, Neymar is seen arriving at the premiere in the snazzy-looking Batmobile. In another picture, Neymar is seen posing with The Batman team.

Matt Reeves’ version of The Batman will see a much darker and brutal Caped Crusader in action as he struggles to get over the death of his parents. He will also be seen fighting off the villain’s Penguin and The Riddler in the movie.

Also starring Paul Dano and Colin Farrell, The Batman releases on March 4 in theatres.

