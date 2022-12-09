The Batman Fans Want James Gunn to Build His DCU Off of Matt Reeves' Film

[Source: CBR]

In the wake of cancelations and reports of a potential overhaul of the DC Universe, fans of The Batman are calling on DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn to build his plan around Matt Reeves’ film.

“James Gunn should just hard reboot and use The Batman as the starting point,” one such fan tweeted. “The DC Universe that started with Man of Steel is in such a bad place it cannot be saved.” Gunn, who is known for interacting with fans on his various social media platforms, has yet to respond.

This fan-led movement comes after a recent report from the Hollywood Reporter revealing that Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios were no longer interested in moving forward with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3.

The outlet’s sources also claim that Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel 2 and Jason Momoa’s role as Aquaman may also be in jeopardy after Gunn and partner Peter Safran meet with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week.

Though Gunn has been vague about The Batman’s status in the DCU, he has confirmed that all DC properties fall under the purview of DC Studios. When a fan asked him if he had met with Matt Reeves yet, the filmmaker-turned-executive replied, “Of course. He was one of my first phone calls after the announcement.”

Reeves, who is currently hard at work developing spinoffs for Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Arkham Asylum in addition to writing The Batman 2, has been adamant that his Batman exists outside the DCU. This was before Gunn and Safran took over the newly-formed DC Studios, back when the DCU was known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Gunn has been active on social media since assuming his leadership position at DC Studios, teasing what fans can expect to see in the DCU moving forward by dropping various artwork. He has also asked fans which characters they would most like to see get their own standalone projects. While he revealed that Booster Gold received the most votes, other popular choices included members of the Bat Family, such as Batman Beyond’s Terry McGinnis and Barbara Gordon/Batgirl.

Warner Bros. Discovery famously canceled a Batgirl movie back in August, which came as a surprise to many, including directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi (known professionally as Adil & Bilall).

Despite Batgirl’s nixing, however, the duo is scheduled to meet with Gunn to discuss the DCU’s future. The directors have been vocal about their desire to make a Batman Beyond project, leading many fans to speculate that their upcoming appointment with Gunn may concern bringing the fan-favorite character to the big screen.