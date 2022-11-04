The Acolyte Reportedly Casts Logan's Dafne Keen

[Source: CBR.com]

Disney+’s upcoming live-action Star Wars series The Acolyte has reportedly found its latest cast member in Logan and His Dark Materials star Dafne Keen.

According to Jeff Sneider of The Hot Mic podcast, Keen is currently “wrapping up a deal” to join the cast of The Acolyte, which takes place roughly a century before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Sneider explains that he expects official confirmation regarding Keen’s casting to emerge in the coming weeks.

Sneider has certainly been on something of a hot streak in terms of scoops as of late, especially when it comes to major Disney properties. He recently correctly reported that Harrison Ford would replace the late William Hurt in the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Article continues after advertisement

Not long after, he correctly reported that Marvel Studios is developing a new Disney+ original series titled Vision Quest, a spinoff of WandaVision.