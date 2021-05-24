That's Not My Name: The Ting Tings discuss song's 'amazing' TikTok revival

The Ting Tings’ 2008 hit That’s Not My Name has enjoyed an unexpected new life on TikTok, where it was recently used by by stars like The Rock, Will Smith, Christina Aguilera and Drew Barrymore soundtrack a celebrity challenge.

When Katie White and Jules De Martino wrote That’s Not My Name in a former mill in Salford, they didn’t think it was anything special. “We thought we were still as rubbish as we were before,” De Martino recalls.

They certainly didn’t expect it to hang around for 15 years. But they have come to realise their irresistibly feisty garage pop tune, in which White airs her frustrations at being belittled, is “one of those songs”.

“It is now, we can admit, one of those songs that we hear in other bands of yesteryear that we go, ‘Ah, that’s still a cracking track’,” De Martino, the duo’s drummer, says.

Singer and guitarist White adds: “It never fully goes away. It’s always doing something around the world, whether it’s a film sync or a TV commercial or… what’s that thing where they all wear funny outfits and pretend they’re someone else?”

The Masked Singer?

“Yeah. I remember when we wrote it, after about a year or two, our lawyer or our manager or somebody said, you’ve written one of the songs. You’ve just written one. We didn’t fully understand it, but I think we do now.”

Proof that it is indeed “one of those songs” came when it bubbled back up on TikTok, first used by pet owners who added captions of their furry friends’ nicknames, then by Hollywood actors and singers.

The Ting Tings were not “in TikTok country at all” at the time, according to De Martino.

They had noticed a bit more activity than usual on their other social media channels, though. “After like a week or two, a friend said, ‘You know how many people are doing it? You should really have a look’,” White says.

“And, yeah, we looked at it and it’s just been amazing seeing it growing.”

De Martino adds: “Our phones just lit up and everything started going crazy again. We looked into it and we loved it.”