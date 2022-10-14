Teasers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan to premiere on October 23

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

It’s the battle between Khans! Fans can be excited that before Diwali they will get to witness the first glimpses of the upcoming movies Pathaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, respectively.

While the latter arrives in theatres on December 30, the former will be SRK’s first in five years in theatres releasing on January 25, 2023.

The excitement is through the roof.

Now, if the reports are anything to go by, the first teaser will arrive on October 23.

On the 25th of every month since the June of this year, Yash Raj Films has been dropping glimpses of Pathaan in terms of first look motion posters, SRK’s chiselled physique and more.

Now, as per Mid-Day, the makers are readying a mini-teaser of sorts for it to drop on October 23 to keep up the anticipation amongst fans about Pathaan.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also working on getting the teaser and motion poster of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan out on the same day. Interestingly, it is the same day as India faces off Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Another interesting factor is Salman Khan has a cameo in Pathaan whereas SRK will be seen in Tiger 3 in a special appearance.

Yash Raj Films has closely guarded every single element of their tent pole Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. SRK and Deepika is one of the biggest all-time on-screen pairings, given their blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

The Siddharth Anand directorial is slated for January 25, 2023 release, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!

Meanwhile, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde.

The film helmed by Farhad Samji, will star an ensemble cast including Venkatesh Daggubati, a cameo by Ram Charan, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal among others.