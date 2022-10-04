Taylor Swift keeps us from theorizing what ‘Anti-Hero’ is about

[Source: CNN]

Let’s be honest: part of the fun of Taylor Swift music is figuring out who or what she’s talking about.

But when it comes to her new single “Anti-Hero,” there’s no need to wonder.

Swift shared a video clip on her verified Instagram account in which she says it’s “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”

“I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” she says. “You know I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and not to sound too dark, I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.”

The superstar singer and songwriter says she doesn’t want people to feel sorry for her, adding that the song is a “guided tour” of all the things she hates about herself.

“We all hate things about ourselves and it’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person,” she says in the clip. “Yeah, I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

The single is the third track on her forthcoming album, “Midnights.”