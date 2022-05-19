Entertainment

Taylor Swift gets honorary degree from New York University

1 News

May 19, 2022 1:35 pm

Taylor Swift receives her honorary doctorate from New York University. [Source: AP]

Taylor Swift has Grammys galore and now she has a new title — “doctor.”

The superstar received an honourary doctorate of fine arts from New York University, blowing kisses as the crowd roared when she walked toward the stage at a packed Yankee Stadium.

Sporting her signature red lipstick and newly awarded honourary robe, Swift joked to the thousands of graduates assembled: “I’m 90% sure the main reason I’m here is because I have a song called 22.

Article continues after advertisement

“I never got to have a normal college experience per se. I went to public high school until 10th grade and then finished my education doing home school work on the floor of airport terminals,” Swift said in her commencement speech.

The singer-songwriter, producer and director said that she began her music career at 15, touring different radio stations across the country. She went on to sell more than 100 million albums and won album of the year at the 2021 Grammys for her album “folkore,” making her the first woman to win the category three times. Her previous wins came in 2010 for Fearless and 2016 for 1989.

She winked at the crowd when Jason King of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music mentioned her newly rerecorded albums, including “Fearless.”

Swift shared advice with the class of 2022 but offered the warning that, “I in no way feel qualified to tell you what to do. You’ve worked and struggled and sacrificed and studied and dreamed your way here today. I won’t tell you what to do because nobody likes that, but I will however give you life hacks for when I was starting out my dreams as a career.

“Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth,” she said.

Swift concluded her speech by telling graduates that making mistakes is inevitable but “when hard things happen to us, we will recover, we will learn from it, we will grow more resilient because of it. As long as we are fortunate enough to be breathing, we will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep and breathe out. I am a doctor now so I know how breathing works.

“I hope you know how proud I am to share this day with you,” she said. “We’re doing this together so let’s just keep on dancing like we’re the class of 22.”

PM and AG raised concerns says Namosimalua

Suva businessman under investigation

Man jailed to 13 years for rape of child

Seeking an audience failed says former SG

Lautoka man allegedly defrauds company

Silent epidemic wiping out GDP

Accessing credit a challenge for SMEs

Land development shows promise

CCF ups election game

NFP and PA to reveal policies soon

NO cyclone threat but rain on the way

Insane price for guitar broken in Noel and Liam Gallagher's breakup fight

9091 new cases, 5 deaths reported in NZ today

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Heard's sister alleges Depp also hit her

Stock markets fall over rising prices concerns

Taylor Swift gets honorary degree from New York University

Khem ruled out for now

Rewa desperate for first win

Tavatavanawai a Flying Fijian prospect: Mauger

Gagai back for Knights

Zelensky lampoons Russia's 'laser weapons' claim

NCD affects national development: Ali

Recognizing barriers that prevent women from succeeding is important

RFMF receives four new vehicles

Archdiocese to pay $121.5M to settle sex abuse claims

Diana Ross and Queen to perform for the Queen

Maintaining possession key for Nadi

Martin Shkreli 'Pharma bro' released early from prison

More than 3,770 civilians killed in Ukraine - UN

Netflix cuts 150 US-based jobs after losing subscribers

McDonald's and Wendy's sued for burger ads

Tom Cruise and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ touch down in Cannes

EU reveals its plans to stop using Russian gas

Russian soldier guilty in first war crimes trial in Ukraine

Ratu Suliano rents government quarters

Villagers seek apology for illegal activities

Nadivakarua village welcomes home their hero

Work on the Waiwai water treatment plant continues

PM visits Coca-cola Europartners Fiji

Workshop unites female MP's

Fiji Finals ticket holders can refund or replace: Waqa

Teams set for Toulouse 7s

Kim Jong Un hits out at officials as COVID crisis worsens

More women representation needed in Maritime sector

12 years imprisonment for rape

Reece and Fihaki to face the Drua

Navua can do wonders: Ali

Another Storm season for Bellamy

Season over for Derenalagi and Tuni

We have to turn up ready: Byrne

Northland to work on decision making

Krishna ready for second Fiji FACT outing

NFA employees front court for alleged scam

Brent Naden named off the bench for Tigers

Over 100 drug cases from Kadavu in two years

MP is originally from Namosi village: FICAC witness

Narayan still on PAP ticket

Rape of minors a social menace

Gender study to shape interventions

Vuda project provides security for children's future

32 new deaths, 9570 new cases in NZ today

New NIC to support students

Californian court declares law on women on boards

Climate change swells odds of record India, Pakistan heatwaves

Ruling on notice in the Amadea case

Fiji finals in August

Rabuka says India trip was for medical purposes

Farebrother challenge at Ratu Cakobau Park

Fiji received $430m during the COVID period

Veteran’s tournament pools drawn

Ioane brothers may miss Brumbies clash

Landowners will continue to be supported: PM

Potter to lead Bulldogs

Learn to make adjustments: Dr Reddy

Global firms boosting baby formula supplies in US

Ministry stabilizes contraceptive supply chain

Five percent women in government shipping services

Amber Heard denies striking Depp

Ratu Suliano owns Namosi province: FICAC witness

US assesses North Korea preparing for missile test

Man pleads not guilty to rape charges

Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

Tourism Industry signs Collective Agreement with Union

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter

Mocenacagi back in Fiji 7s squad

Cannes Film Festival opens with Zelenskyy video address

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’

Mariupol: Ukraine doing everything to save remaining fighters

Amber Heard questioned about drug use

Over 3000 child abuse cases in two years

Ministry works in the best interest of children

Jamal Edwards honoured with music industry award

Confusion over charge laid

The People’s Alliance is stable: Ditoka

Fiji requires appropriate skills: Koya

Byrne hopes some will make Flying Fijians squad

We’ll challenge every team:Rewa Coach

Liverpool keeps title race alive

MP’s counsel to deliver opening address

Retired colonel speaks out on Russian TV

Sivo to feature in NSW Cup on Friday

Two teams for Suva in men’s netball meet

Video bus driver bailed

Dolokoto delivered at flanker: Byrne

Police brutality must not be condoned: Union

Ratu Suliano has no house in Namosi: FICAC

Sahib resigns, Shivam in as Nasinu coach

Internal audit of COVID expenses

War Crimes Watch: Targeting schools, Russia bombs the future

Martin’s replacement in question for Broncos

France names first female Prime Minister in 30 years

Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married

Northern Ireland: Could the EU and UK face a trade war?

US agrees to ease Trump-era sanctions on Cuba

Nasa rover begins key drive to find life on Mars

Surge seen in flu like illness

Byrne fires up players ahead of Crusaders clash

Freehold Buy Back scheme progressing well

Davids out of Springboks 7s squad

Sexual predator jailed for 19 years

FEO team moves to NZ

Nadi going in as underdogs

Passion leads to Success: Khatun

Coleen Rooney says texts between Vardy and agent were evil

Mariupol: Hundreds of besieged Ukrainian soldiers evacuated

Ratu Suliano lied about address: FICAC

Samoa eases some Covid restrictions

Twitter boss hits back on Musk doubts over fake accounts

Johnny Depp hit me on honeymoon, says Amber Heard

39 new COVID cases recorded

Police officer suspended, bus driver charged

Justice Thushara to continue in case

Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden Nato bids

Let’s work together to end discrimination and violence against LGBTQI individuals: Vulavou

Connectivity critical for North development

Sivo extends stay with Eels

Actress Zara Phythian and husband jailed for child sex offences

Bank governor in 'apocalyptic' warning over rising food prices

Bank governor in 'apocalyptic' warning over rising food prices

Ukraine war impact: McDonald's to leave Russia for good after 30 years

Harry Styles' new album Harry's House charms music critics

Driver’s assault concerns bus operators

Another earthquake rattles Suva

Drua works on breakdown

Arsenal’s top four hopes dashed

Fijiana 7s moves camp

Amputations are done to save lives

Fiji FA assured of good ground condition

Teachers are mandatory reporters: Poole

Gavidi shoulders responsibility for Gospel

Government focused on connecting people

Bulldogs search for new coach

Marathon to end violence begins

Health System remains a key priority: Seam

World Cup winner Jantjies arrested in Johannesburg

Leptospirosis claims five more lives

HRDC condemns police brutality

Travis Scott returns to the stage

Deadly figures: Two new diabetes cases daily

Police to investigate alleged assault video

Child, 2 found dead in swimming pool

Cirikidaveta out of Crusaders clash

Global wheat prices jump after India export ban

More than a million COVID cases feared

Court order part of the referral pathway

Fiji FACT champs feeling the pressure

$1.6M Project to boost Digital infrastructure in the Pacific Islands

Certain cancer drugs are not available: Dr Waqainabete

Knowledge sharing and respect is vital: AG

Nadi to work on hiccups

Full lunar eclipse creates rare super blood Moon

Panthers’ power-run sends out warning

Minister clarifies relocation costs

EasyJet offers £1,000 bonus as airlines battle to recruit staff

Byrne impressed with young Drua leader

N.Y. suspect in racist shooting questioned after threat last year

Judge to deliver ruling on MP’s case tomorrow

Judgment on former SG’s case deferred

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Were Twinning at Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere

Service Labasa 7s to be all inclusive

Government will provide for all Fijians

Girmitiyas helped safeguard iTaukei population

Labasa, a team to watch: Yusuf

FNU gets US support

Carers must have a clean record: Tukutukulevu

Rural schools create upsets

FEO registers 17 new voters in Australia

Somalia's new president elected by 327 people

100 festivals commit to tackling the issue

Tourism Fiji’s Corporate Plan to pave way forward

Females urged to pursue their dream

Pope rallies from knee pain to proclaim 10 new saints

Ukraine war: Global wheat prices jump after India export ban

Young Fijians undergo empowerment training

WAF CEO inspects projects in Ovalau

Ratu Suliano’s recusal application hearing continues

Buffalo shooting: Gunman deliberately sought black victims: Mayor

Britney Spears announces 'devastating' miscarriage