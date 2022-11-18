Taylor Swift fans irate after Ticketmaster crashes

Singer, Taylor Swift [Source: CBS Entertainment]

Taylor Swift fans’ desire to see the singer live in concert next year was so great that it crashed ticket sales site Ticketmaster during a pre-sale period.

Millions of “Swifties,” as the pop artist’s fans are called, flocked to the website to buy tickets to see Swift on her upcoming “Eras” tour, causing the site to freeze or crash Tuesday, angering fans, and prompting Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmettian to launch an investigation into how Ticketmaster handled the event.

The investigation will also cover what some fans allege was subpar customer support during the snafu.

Hundreds of thousands of fans did successfully purchase tickets, Ticketmaster added. It also rescheduled the pre-sale window for Capital One cardholders to get seats to Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the public beginning Friday, November 18.

Aspiring concertgoers who weren’t able to secure tickets this week took to Twitter to air their frustrations, and called on Ticketmaster to waive fees associated with their purchases to compensate customers for the inconvenience of having to return to the site at a later date.

Others who did secure tickets complained of having to spend significantly more money purchasing them from resellers like StubHub.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Ticketmaster of monopolizing ticket sales and called on the company to be broken up.

In 2010, Ticketmaster merged with live events organizer Live Nation.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D.-Minnneosta, also accused Ticketmaster of hurting consumers by being overly dominant.