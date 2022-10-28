Taylor Swift edits Anti-hero video after 'fatphobic' backlash

The new version of the Anti-hero music video does not show what the scales read [Source: Taylor Swift via BBC]

Taylor Swift has edited a music video days after its release, following backlash over one of the scenes.

In the original video for Anti-hero, the singer steps onto a scale that reads “FAT”, as her alter ego shakes her head, seemingly in disappointment.

Critics said the scene was “fatphobic” and reinforced negative connotations with the word “fat”.

Swift is the latest singer to make changes to new music – after Lizzo and Beyonce edited-out derogatory lyrics.

Anti-hero is one of the tracks off Swift’s new album, Midnights. Released last week, it has already broken the record for the most-streamed albums on Spotify in one day.

However its success is, in some parts, being overshadowed by the debate and criticism of the Anti-hero video, which Swift wrote and directed.

“Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time,” Swift tweeted when revealing the video.