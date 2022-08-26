Sylvester Stallone's ex Jennifer Flavin breaks silence following divorce filing

The model insisted she will always treasure their more than 30-year relationship.[Source: NZ Herald]

Jennifer Flavin has spoken out after filing for divorce from Sylvester Stallone.

The couple who have been married for 25 years have decided to part ways, with Flavin claiming the marriage is “irretrievably broken”.

Speaking to People Magazine, the model has now broken her silence and admitted the separation is “amicable” and insisted she will always treasure their more than 30-year relationship.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.”

“I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward,” she said.

The Rocky and Rambo actor has also responded to the filing by telling The New York Post’s Page Six, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Flavin filed for divorce this week with the gossip page reporting she requested the couple’s shared assets are “equitably distributed” between them.

The publication also reported Flavin’s request to be “compensated and made whole” by receiving more money than her husband in the separation.

Flavin listed the reason for her request is because Stallone has negatively affected the “marital estate” after engaging “in the intentional dissipation, deplete and/or waste of marital assets”.

Stallone, 76, and Flavin, 54, tied the knot in 1997 but first met at a Beverly Hills restaurant in 1988.

The couple share three daughters, Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.

News of the couple’s split comes nearly three months after the Hollywood stars celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram Stallone gushed over his “amazing wife” while Flavin replied to the post by saying “Thank you my love! I love you so much and we will be spending the next 25+ years together! Keep me laughing and I’m yours for the rest of my life!”

People Magazine reported Flavin had posted her own tribute to her husband however the post has since been deleted.