Swift breaks Arctic Monkeys chart-topping streak

[Photo Credit: AP Entertainment]

Taylor Swift has denied Arctic Monkeys their seventh straight chart-topping album, after her own new LP raced to number one on Friday.

Her 10th album, Midnights, became the fastest-selling record of 2022, with 204,000 equivalent sales in week one.

The Sheffield rock band finished in second place with more than 100,000 chart sales in seven days for The Car.

That would have been enough sales to reach number one in a normal week where there was no competition from Swift.

The US singer more than doubled her previous best opening week album sales, which she achieved in 2014 for her album 1989.

Anti-Hero, the breakout hit from the 32-year-old’s latest album, also topped this week’s singles chart.

Suitably-named Swift has now surpassed Harry Styles’ third album Harry’s House to record the UK’s fastest-selling record of 2022 so far.

Perhaps even more notably, Swift has overtaken Madonna by setting a new chart record for the quickest succession of nine UK number-one albums by a female artist.

She managed it in 10 years flat, while it took Madonna 21 years to achieve the same feat. However, the Queen of Pop is still ahead of Swift on the overall league table for most number-one albums.