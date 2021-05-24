Sushmita Sen reveals she is ‘healing marvellously’ after surgery

Sushmita Sen turned 46 on Friday. The actor, who will soon reprise her role in the second season of Disney+ Hotstar’s Aarya, revealed she underwent a surgery recently.

Sushmita Sen’s fitness videos have always inspired her many fans, but it takes a lot of effort for the actor to stay healthy. Sushmita, who turned 46 on Friday, thanked her fans and well-wishers for their support. She also revealed in an Instagram post that she underwent a surgery recently and is recuperating well.

Sushmita took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, in silhouette, against a cloudy backdrop. In the caption, she wrote a note of gratitude while also giving an update abut her health status. “I completed Aarya 2 & then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming!!!” she wrote.

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa commented on her Instagram post. “Happy bday didi… love you loads,” she wrote. Charu is married to Sushmita’s younger brother Rajeev Sen. The couple welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. Sushmita herself announced the news on social media.