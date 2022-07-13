Succession leads US TV award nominations

Succession's Brian Cox (left) and Jeremy Strong are both nominated for best lead actor in a drama [Source: BBC]

Succession leads the charge for this year’s Emmy Awards with 25 nominations, including outstanding drama series and lead actor for Scotsman Brian Cox’s portrayal of media mogul Logan Roy.

Cox will go up against his co-star and on-screen son, US actor Jeremy Strong.

Elsewhere, English actress Lily James is nominated for best actress in a limited series for playing Pamela Anderson in Pam and Tommy.

And fellow Brit Jodie Comer is up for outstanding actress in a drama series.

The Liverpudlian is up against her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh for the award, as well as Euphoria actress Zendaya plus Laura Linney and Reese Witherspoon.

Succession, about a ruthless family media dynasty that has been compared to the Murdochs, was created by Peep Show’s Jesse Armstrong and won best drama series at the 2020 Emmys.

This time, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook also have acting nominations, as do British cast members Matthew Macfadyen and Dame Harriet Walter, who plays Logan Roy’s ex-wife Caroline.