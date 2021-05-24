Home

Star Wars: Pembroke Dock exhibition celebrates movie links

| @BBCWorld
January 30, 2022 8:57 am
[Source: BBC]

The role a Welsh town played in creating Star Wars’ spaceship, the Millennium Falcon, is to be made into a permanent exhibition.

Luckily, fans of the franchise will only have to venture to Pembrokeshire, rather than a galaxy far, far away.

Work to construct a hush-hush life-size model in Pembroke Dock in 1979 actually became the town’s “worst kept secret”.

Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust has just landed a bounty to share the saga of the town’s links with the films.

The model was built by workers from an engineering firm in a World War Two aircraft hangar.

It was supposed to have taken place under a veil of secrecy, with the construction project given its own code name, The Magic Roundabout.

The giant prop took three months to build before being transported to Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, where The Empire Strikes Back was filmed.

It was a box office smash around the world when the movie was released in 1980.

Star Wars enthusiast Mark Williams, who will oversee the heritage project, said: “George Lucas set a new standard in both storytelling and filmmaking with Star Wars and the story of the Millennium Falcon being built in Pembroke Dock was big news at the time.

