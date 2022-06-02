'Star Wars' calls out racism after attacks on Moses Ingram

[Source: CNN]

The “Star Wars” franchise is sticking up for actor Moses Ingram after she revealed she had received hundreds of racist messages and comments on social media.

The franchise tweeted that it was “proud to welcome” Ingram, who just made her debut as Reva in the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Series lead Ewan McGregor also voiced his thoughts, while praising Ingram as “a brilliant actor,” in a video posted to the “Star Wars” Twitter account late Tuesday evening.

Article continues after advertisement

Ingram posted multiple examples of racist messages and comments on Instagram, noting that she has received hundreds of messages, some of which included the N-word.

Ingram’s experiences following her “Star Wars” debut have become a trend – actors John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran have also been vocal about the racist hate they received after appearing in the “Star Wars” movies.

Tran, the first woman of color to have a major role in a “Star Wars” film, wrote an op-ed in the New York Times about the harassment she received after starring in 2017’s “The Last Jedi.”

The hate become so intense that Tran left social media and spent time in therapy.

Even earlier, in 2014, Boyega’s appearance in the trailer for “The Force Awakens” began a whole social media movement of #BlackStormtrooper, after many reacted to his casting with suspicion and racist remarks.