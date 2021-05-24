Home

Star Trek Discovery fans angry as new season is pulled days before launch

| @BBCWorld
November 18, 2021 4:36 am
[Source: BBC]

Star Trek fans have been left livid after the global release of the new season of spin-off show Discovery was pulled days before its planned launch.

The fourth season of the sci-fi series had been due to launch outside North America on Netflix on Friday.

However, Netflix has lost the global rights to Paramount, which will now put the show on its own streaming service.

Viewers outside the US and Canada must wait until Paramount+ launches in 20 countries including the UK next year.

A statement said it would be available in early 2022, but an exact date and plans for the rest of the world have not been announced.

The decision has been received poorly by fans, with some saying people would watch pirated versions instead.

