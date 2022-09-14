Entertainment

Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae is first Asian to win best drama actor

September 14, 2022 4:16 pm

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae (left) and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk with their Emmy awards. [Photo: BBC Entertainment]

Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae has become the first Asian star to win the Emmy award for best male actor in a drama.

The South Korean won for playing the main role of the increasingly desperate Seong Gi-hun in the hit Netflix show.

The show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, won the best drama series director prize, also the first Asian to do so.

Article continues after advertisement

Ted Lasso won best comedy series for the second year in a row, while outstanding drama went to Succession, also for a second year running.

The drama’s British creator Jesse Armstrong made a jibe about the monarchy during his acceptance speech at the US TV industry’s most prestigious ceremony of the year.

FEO holds political parties meeting

Villagers praise PM for new crossing

Treating cataracts before ‘critical age’ imperative

Pacific ministers focus on disaster risk reduction

Students pay respects to late monarch

President signs condolence book for late Queen

PRB carnival to encourage home ownership

Father further remanded for alleged attempted murder

Unity exists in the RFMF: Seruiratu

Students truant, an impact of COVID-19 on mental health

Coconut industry continues to strive

7s players to join Fijiana 15s camp tomorrow

US markets sink on unexpectedly high inflation

Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae is first Asian to win best drama actor

Mocenacagi has redeemed himself: Dad

First win for Presidents 5 in OFC Futsal

Williams Shuts Down Vogue World Runway in Stunning Silver Look

Switching to renewable energy could save trillions

Zendaya makes history with second Emmy win

Xi and Putin to discuss Ukraine war at meeting

Emmys reach record-low audience of 5.9 million people

Queen Elizabeth II: What her death means to Malaysia

Fiji Futsal still in the hunt

Some Fiji U-19 players may be rested for quarterfinal

16 Fijiana Drua for Maori Test

CIC conference a success: Jenkins

Rasaku to miss RWC 7s celebrations

Some Fiji U-19 players may be rested for quarter-final

Body of medalist recovered in Rotuma

Kanaimawi shares light moment with the late Queen

Long queues at Birth registry for assistance

New farmers complain of high premium fees

Labasa Damodar Complex to fully open next year

Young Indian artists tour Fiji

Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces

Pacific Corrections Executives discuss challenges

Reddy commends Nawamagi coconut farmers

Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Twitter shareholders approve $44bn Musk deal

New Vision of Fiji focuses on White Cane awareness

RWC 7s win celebrations to be revealed today

Fijiana told to leave the pressure at State House

Spurs slumped to Sporting Lisbon

More regional interest for Walesi

Tikinimasei reported missing in Sigatoka

Fiji set to make history as part of IWA’s governing members

Strong enforcement vital to fight transnational crime

Medical waste management critical

PM commissions Nakalou village grid extension

Guardians can apply for assistance from today

Fuel price determined by international factors

Joshua accepts Fury’s terms

Switching to renewable energy could save trillions: study

Children pay tribute to the late Queen

Same 17 for Eels

Partnership to strengthen aged care training

India Women’s Cricket team levels series

Fiji Futsal falls in first match

Prosecutor: R. Kelly 'degraded' girl for his 'sick pleasure'

At least seven dead as PNG rural areas suffer most from earthquake

Nacuqu’s family planning for a big celebration in Ba

Valenitabua challenges court's jurisdiction

Power outage due to burnt poles

Losing start for Fiji FA President’s Five

Walesi CEO explains app issues

Queen bees re-introduced in Fiji

Meeting to strengthen regional cooperation

Lizzo picks up best reality contest award

3 children dead after being found on beach at Coney Island, mother questioned

Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as pet

Missing child found

Lea Michele tests positive for COVID, and will miss Broadway shows

24-hour power supply for farming community in Macuata interior

50th Test for Koroibete

Sotutu back in starting line-up

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Step Out at US Open and NYFW Event

Radrodro to be sentenced next Wednesday

Children undergoing eye surgery at PEI

Australia ready to support Fiji’s General Election

Rasaku is RWC 7s Breakthrough Player

Sami representing Nadi in Fiji Futsal team

Walesi package for Seaqaqa Primary School

Another chance for Moses and Eels

Three-year-old reported missing

Air NZ drop mask requirement following government's decision

Queue to see Queen's coffin now 15 hours long

First trailer for Dame Valerie Adams documentary released

Emmys kick off with musical homage to TV, Michael Keaton win

NZ: Food prices up 8.3% in a year, biggest leap in 13 years

Consignment of goods intercepted by FRCS

Scrapping traffic light system gives 'certainty: Jacinda Ardern

Homes in Nakanacagi village need rehabilitation

Drew on interviewing ex-boyfriend Justin: "The tears came midway through"

Prince Andrew heckled while walking behind Queen's hearse in Edinburgh

English singer Sam Fender cancels tour to focus on mental health

Four neighbouring countries to restrict Russian tourists

King Charles III promises to follow Queen's selfless duty

James Bond star apologises for 'disgusting' interview

China arrests star who played Mao for soliciting prostitutes

Ukraine war: A successful surprise attack - but danger still looms

Holiday ruined after Jetstar refuses to check in child's wheelchair

PM commissions $5.3M Korovuli Bridge

Grange Hill's Mrs McClusky actress Gwyneth Powell dies aged 76

Tuwai proves critics wrong

Fiji records significant loss due to natural hazards

PM commends Fiji 7s win

Exposure for FFA President’s Five

We Unite Fiji processes candidates’ applications

England seals 2-1 series win

Students challenged to rediscover pleasure of reading

Fijians contribute positively to the aged-care industry

Commissioning of grid extension to benefit 32 families

Three Premier League matches off before Queen's funeral

All Whites name squad for trans-Tasman clashes with Socceroos

Details revealed for Queen's lying-in-state at Westminster

It was unreal:Rasaku

Fiji through to OFC U-19 quarterfinals

Digital switchover for the North to start next week

PM commissions $38k electricity scheme

Women's RWC Trophy in the country

Fijian chosen as Royal pallbearer

New Caledonia first up for Fiji Futsal

Mirchi FM adopts new slogan

Increase incidents of structural fires concerning

Scots singer Darius Campbell Danesh's death ruled an accident

Denarau’s housekeeping competition returns

Kharkiv blackouts caused by targeted Russian attacks - Zelensky

Electricity for every home by 2026: PM

New textbooks donated to rural schools

FRU consulting stakeholders for Fiji 7s celebration

USS JACKSON in the country

We retook 6,000 sq km from Russia in September, says Zelensky

I believe this is a miracle: Sauturaga

FBC Sports channel now on HD

Junior Bula Boys bank on divine intervention

Records of the late Queen’s visits in safe hands: Tudreu

Chand brothers chasing futsal dream

New Zealand supports Fiji’s preparation for the General Election

Changes for Adi Samanunu Cakobau Scholarship

Grandson's visit turns tragic; he begs for assistance

Tourism earnings for June quarter hits $200m

Fiji joins the BeReal platform

Six officers accredited as cannabis identifiers

House fire in Vatuwaqa

Melrose Cup is coming home

17-year old dies in accident

Five-year-old drowns

Four passengers in critical condition

Prince Andrew to care for Queen's beloved corgis

Missed conversion hands Australia the World Cup

Sharp Fijiana demolish Canada to win fifth place

Disconcerting suicide figures involving the elderly

Prasad undermines Constitution that he swore to uphold

Inflation rate forecast to drop by year-end: PM

Photo of voter ID acceptable for casting vote

We have to play smart: Lal

Inaugural PDRRM meeting to commence this week

Australia secure ODI series against Kiwis

Search for missing 15-year-old continues

Nadi accident survivor grateful to be alive

Queen Elizabeth II's cortege arrives to huge crowds in Edinburgh

Eleven migrants die in latest Mediterranean accident

Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis' Heartbreaking Words

A final journey with its own narrative

Ukrainian army says it has tripled retaken area

We're into the RWC 7s final

Antigua and Barbuda plans vote on King's role as head of state

Thousands to line streets as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral

Fijiana makes 5th place final

Hughes goal gifts Rewa maiden league title

Rabbitohs march on following dramatic elimination final win

Naholo scores, Tasman condemns Taranaki

Not over yet for Fijiana

World Cup is at the heart of Fiji: Gollings

Bus collides with locomotive in Nadi

Government awaits Prasad’s name revelation

RFMF commanders urged to maintain professionalism

Police conducts joint raids in Central Division

More optimism in tourism industry

Second win for Fiji Cricket

Nasinu relegated from premier division

NZ U-19 and Solomon Islands through to quarter-finals

Strong earthquake detected in PNG

Australia's national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II to be public holiday

Fiji 7s to step things up

Junior Bula Boys awarded match points

No evidence provided on claims of rigged elections

Missing teenager’s family keeps hope alive

70 suicide cases reported

Do or die for Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri

Queen Elizabeth II on screen: The shows to stream now

Queen to lie in state for four full days before state funeral

Ireland kicks South Africa out

Swiatek wins third grand slam

Russian forces retreat as Ukraine takes key towns

British cultural giants join tributes to 'inspirational' Queen Elizabeth II

Whale may have caused boat flip that killed five in NZ

Charles praises Queen's reign as he is formally confirmed as king

Fiji survives Pacific battle