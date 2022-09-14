Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae is first Asian to win best drama actor

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae (left) and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk with their Emmy awards. [Photo: BBC Entertainment]

Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae has become the first Asian star to win the Emmy award for best male actor in a drama.

The South Korean won for playing the main role of the increasingly desperate Seong Gi-hun in the hit Netflix show.

The show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, won the best drama series director prize, also the first Asian to do so.

Ted Lasso won best comedy series for the second year in a row, while outstanding drama went to Succession, also for a second year running.

The drama’s British creator Jesse Armstrong made a jibe about the monarchy during his acceptance speech at the US TV industry’s most prestigious ceremony of the year.