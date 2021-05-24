Squid Game creator in talks with Netflix for season 3 of the survival series

Netflix’s hit South Korean thriller series Squid Game creator is in talks with the streaming giant for the season 3 of the series. In a conversation with KBS in Korea, Hwang Dong Hyuk said that he’s already had conversations with Netflix.

“I’m in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3,” Hwang explained. “We will come to a conclusion any time soon.”

Previously, Hwang spoke to the Associated Press about the upcoming second season of the show. “So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he said. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

This all hasn’t stopped the creator from speculating about who the front-man will be in future installments of the show. In a virtual panel with Entertainment Weekly, Hwang said, “I’m not really in the right place to be discussing season 2 in an official setting, but if there were to be a season 2, in the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations,” Hwang explained. “In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner.”

“And at the same time, as for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader,” the creator added. “Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well.”