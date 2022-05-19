Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals what viewers can expect from S2

Hwang Dong-hyuk says he has nearly completed season two scripts of Squid Game. [Source: Getty Images]

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that scripts for the highly-anticipated second season are nearing completion, with the hope of a 2023 release on Netflix.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Dong-hyuk pointed to either late 2023 or early 2024 as potential release dates for Netflix’s hit show.

On what themes the season could potentially explore, the writer/director said: “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again.”

The Hollywood Reporter stated that Dong-hyuk already has “about three pages of ideas that he plans to turn into a script”.

However, this time around there is going to be a greater focus on communication and co-operation. Dong-hyuk explains that if the contestants were “less focused on wanting to kill each other off” and that if “they were capable of talking with one another, of cooperating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners”.

The creator added that he wants to “ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?'”

Previously, Dong-hyuk had spoken to the Hollywood Reporter and shared some thoughts on the upcoming season. He mentioned he was interested in resolving a few underexplored threads from season one like the mysterious Front Man.

He also mentioned interest in further exploring the story “of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode”.

Or even just returning to the story of original protagonist Gi-hun and “explore more about how he’s going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games”.

The creator also opened up about the stress he was feeling over his desire to set a high standard for the nation of Korea. “I have become this person who, whether I want it or not, represents Korea with whatever I do.”