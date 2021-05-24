Spotify removes Neil Young after he calls for Joe Rogan to go

Neil Young’s music is being removed from Spotify after the rock star called for the streaming platform to choose between him and podcaster Joe Rogan.

Accusing him of COVID misinformation, Young told Spotify this week: “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Rogan has been criticised for interviewing an infectious disease specialist who opposes COVID-19 vaccines for children.

Article continues after advertisement

Spotify said it “regrets” the move and hopes he returns to the platform soon.

The Canadian-American musician behind classic rock hits such as Harvest Moon and Heart of Gold publicly accused Spotify on Monday of “spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them”.

In another statement posted to his website on Wednesday he called the music streaming giant “the home of life-threatening COVID misinformation”, adding: “Lies being sold for money.”

He also thanked his record label, Warner Brothers-owned Reprise Records, for supporting his decision, saying that around 60% of all of his streamed music comes from Spotify listeners.

Spotify reportedly paid $100m (£75m) for rights to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2020. The programme is the top podcast on Spotify, and is reportedly downloaded almost 200 million times a month.