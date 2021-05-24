Home

Full Coverage
'Spider-Man' throws movie theaters a lifeline as they swing into the unknown

CNN
December 20, 2021 10:05 am

When they post a big rating these days, TV executives are often fond of saying, “The pipes still work.”

They mean that while the audience has scattered among hundreds of options, old-time broadcasters can deliver a level of mass reach that’s hard to equal anywhere else.

The same adage applies to movie theaters this weekend with the arrival of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a film that’s demonstrating it’s still possible to amass a giant opening weekend at the box office, even if such super-powered numbers have become rare, bordering on unheard-of amid the pandemic.

Indeed, initial box-office returns for the third “Spider-Man” movie have felt like a psychological balm for a movie industry cast into crisis mode about its future. Dramas and more serious movies were already migrating to streaming, but even titles designed as popcorn-selling crowd pleasers have struggled as theaters have sought to recover.

One blockbuster won’t be enough to turn back the clock or drive scary headlines about the latest Covid variant out of people’s minds. Yet seeing “Spider-Man: No Way Home” early at an industry screening — normally a more jaded assembly than an opening-night crowd — brought back some of the particular joys associated with watching movies in a communal setting.

At key moments, there were whoops, cheers and appreciative laughs — loud in places, more muted in others where the references surely played to a subsection of the audience. After attending screenings for months in sparsely populated theaters to allow for social distancing, the experience felt like a reminder of how certain kinds of movies benefit from being shared.
The audience reaction didn’t match “Avengers: Endgame” in its boisterousness, but it did bring to mind that moment early in the pandemic when video circulated of an audience going wild at its climactic sequence.

