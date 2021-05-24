Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home plays the 'greatest hits' and pleases critics

| @BBCWorld
December 15, 2021 11:47 am
[Source: BBC]

Spider-Man: No Way Home is an entertaining web-slinging adventure that ties up loose ends, say critics.

The franchise’s ninth solo film since 2002 sees Tom Holland return as the third iteration of Peter Parker.

Set in the Marvel Universe, it attempts to unite the Holland era with the previous Spidey-worlds of predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Variety said director Jon Watts “wrangles the unwieldy premise into a consistently entertaining” blockbuster.

Its writer Peter Debruge praised how the multiverse plot is used to “more fully explore what Peter Parker stands for”.

The film follows on from 2019’s Far From Home, in which the villainous Mysterio unmasked Parker before dying.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.