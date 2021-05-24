Home

Spider Man: No Way Home Day 2 Box Office estimate

Bollywood Hungama
December 19, 2021 4:51 am
[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After a historic start of Rs. 32.67 crore on Day 1, Spider Man: No Way Home has continued with its winning streak as the film held like a rock on the second day (Day 2) by collecting in the range of approx. Rs. 23 to 25 crore.

The two-day total of Spider Man: No Way Home now stands in the range of Rs. 55 to 57 crore, and this is nothing but a simply fantastic result.

The movie is now headed to clock an extended weekend of Rs. 110 crore plus and go closer to the Rs. 150 crore mark by the end of first week.

Article continues after advertisement

There is a drop of around 30% on the second day, but this was expected given that it’s coming off a record-breaking day one.

The collections in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other Southern states have been impacted a little more due to the Pushpa wave.

The film should show a daily growth of 10% again on Saturday and Sunday, with the combined figures expected in the range of Rs. 55 to 60 crore.

