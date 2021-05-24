Sooryavanshi surpasses Sultan and Simmba

The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty released nearly a month ago, and since then there has been no stopping the film at the box office.

After opening on a thunderous not the business of the film continued to see growth. In fact, the film which also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh still continues to run in selected theatres, despite its release on the OTT platform Netflix.

In this box office report we take a look at the collections of Sooryavanshi within the Australian market while comparing the same to previous releases in this territory.

Collecting 1.5 mil. A$ Sooryavanshi has managed to surpass the collections of the previously released Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba that had collected 1.49 mil. A$ as well as the Salman Khan starrer Sultan that had collected 1.35 mil. A$.

With this Sooryavanshi has managed to become the eleventh all-time highest grosser at the Australian box office.

Though the business of Sooryavanshi does not manage to surpass certain other releases like Padmaavat that collected 3.16 mil. A$, Dangal that collected 2.62 mil. A$, Sanju that collected 2.40 mil. A$ it still continues to run.