Entertainment

'So honoured' - Parris Goebel reacts to Emmy award

September 5, 2022 4:00 pm

Parris Goebel with her award.[Source:1news]

Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel has won big at the 2022 Emmy awards.

She took out the award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety Or Reality Programming for her work on Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

The dance she choreographed was for a runway show, used to promote Barbadian singer Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

This was the third time in a row Goebel had been nominated for an Emmy for her work with Savage X Fenty.

In a post on her Instagram Goebel thanked fans and said that a week before rehearsals started for the show she got into a car accident and became injured.

“This moment meant more to me than anyone could imagine.”

“Whilst trying to dance and create I was in excruciating pain, holding back tears as I moved, but nothing was going to stop me from finishing the show.

“As you climb the mountain of your dreams, you will be greatly challenged, but your passion strength and love for what you do will override anything standing in your way.

“I am so honoured and I will continue to dedicate my life to this art form for as long as I live.”

Her choreography was lined up against other TV programmes like Dancing with the Stars, the Oscars and Annie Live!

Fellow New Zealander Peter Jackson also did well in the documentary category of the awards.

His doco, The Beatles: Get Back, won in all five of the categories it was nominated for, including Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Notification Program.

