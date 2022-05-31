Snoop Dogg ditches NZ shows among mass cancellations

[Source: 1News/TVNZ]

US rap superstar Snoop Dogg has been forced to cancel his non-US shows for the remainder of this year due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

The Drop it Like it’s Hot hitmaker was due to perform two outdoor shows at Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium on Friday, November 4, followed by Auckland’s Trusts Outdoors on Saturday, November 5, as part of his I Wanna Thank Me tour.

“Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming TV and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he is cancelling all non-US tour dates for the remainder of 2022,” his team wrote on social media on Monday.

“He was excited to see his fans around the world apologises to all that had already made plans to see his show.

“He looks forward to rescheduling dates in the future.”

Ticket refunds will be available from the original point of purchase.