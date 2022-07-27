Six artists to perform at FBC’s 68th birthday concert

About six artists will be performing at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s 68th birthday celebrations concert.

Senior Events Officer, Amelia Rigsby says these are both new and existing dancing and singing groups in the country.

“We’re very excited for this Saturday, we can’t wait for people to come and join us as we celebrate our 68th birthday. You know, one of the things that I have kept on saying is this is really an opportunity for us to say thank you to our listeners and viewers who have been with us over the last 68 years. You know, a lot of people put so much into us and it’s really kind of been our pleasure to give something back to our community and back to the people who supported us over all these years.”

The list of artists includes the Mareau Brothers, Ratu-Billy T & The Gang (RBG), One2Eight, Mauri Creative, Masti Arts & Dance Group, and Dolce Sounds Fiji.

Rigsby says they have constructed the entertainment in such a way that there is something for everyone—the different age groups.

She says there will also be snacks and food on sale, from candy-floss and pop-corn for children to BBQ and kebabs for adults.

Rigsby adds that rides and bouncy castles will also be available for children, as well as corporate services for adults.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation also advises parents to be vigilant with their children’s whereabouts and take necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures during the event.

The event will commence at 9am on Saturday at Albert Park.