Sir Antony Sher: Actor dies of cancer aged 72

Veteran actor Sir Antony Sher has died of cancer aged 72, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced.

He was widely regarded as one of the country’s finest contemporary classical actors, with a long association with the company.

Its artistic director and Sir Antony’s husband, Gregory Doran, had taken compassionate leave to care for him.

Article continues after advertisement

The company said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

RSC chair Shriti Vadera said the actor was “beloved” in the organisation “and touched and enriched the lives of so many people”.