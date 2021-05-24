Single page of Spider-Man comic sells for over $3.3m

A single comic book page from a 1984 issue of Spider-Man – which debuted the now-iconic black costume – has been sold at auction for $3.36m (£2.5m).

The work was drawn by Mike Zeck and featured on page 25 of Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars no 8.

The artwork was sold at auction in Dallas, Texas, for more than ten times its original opening bid.

Article continues after advertisement

Last year, a 1962 Spider-Man comic sold at auction for $3.6m, beating Superman as the most expensive comic ever sold.

The black suit seen in the issue shows the “symbiote” suit, which eventually led to the character Venom.

The previous record for a single page of a comic was $657,250, according to AP News. The interior page showed the first appearance of the X-Men character Wolverine, and appeared in a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk.

The sale was handled by Heritage Auctions and happened on Thursday on the first day of their four-day event.

“When it hit its final price, shattering all previous comic art records, the auction gallery erupted with cheers,” Heritage Auctions said in a press release.

No information about the buyer or seller was included in the statement.