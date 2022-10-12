Singer Rex Orange County charged with sexual assault

Rex Orange County. [Photo Credit: BBC Entertainment]
Singer Rex Orange County is to stand trial after being charged with six counts of sexually assaulting a woman.
The chart-topping singer-songwriter, real name Alexander O’Connor, from Surrey, appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday.
He pleaded not guilty to the allegations of intentional touching of a sexual nature without consent, and his trial was scheduled for 3 January.
Mr O’Connor’s third studio album went to number one in the UK this March.
The Sun reported that the assaults were alleged to have taken place in a taxi and his London home in early June.
The following month, the singer posted a message saying he was cancelling his European, Australian and New Zealand tour dates because, “due to unforeseen personal circumstances, I am having to spend some time at home this year”.
He has been released on unconditional bail until the trial.