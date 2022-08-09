Singer Matt Goss joins line-up

[Source: BBC]

Singer Matt Goss has been announced as the eighth contestant to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Goss said he was “extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down”.

He joins Kym Marsh, Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds, Jayde Adams, Kaye Adams, Tyler West and Richie Anderson on the line-up.

The dancing competition is set to return to BBC One in September.

Goss enjoyed huge success in the band Bros alongside his brother Luke and Craig Logan, with their debut album Push going platinum seven times following its release in 1988.

He’s enjoyed solo success since with a longstanding residency in Las Vegas and the 2018 Bros documentary, After the Screaming Stops, won a Bafta and a National Television award.