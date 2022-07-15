Singer Daler Mehndi arrested for human trafficking

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Punjab police arrested popular singer Daler Mehndi in connection to a case of human trafficking.

This arrest comes after a Patiala court upheld the two-year sentence meted out by the same court in 2018.

As per reports, Daler Mehndi was convicted in a 2003 human trafficking case, and now in a review hearing of the same post the 2018 sentence, the court upheld the ruling.

Earlier too, Mehndi was sentenced to two years in jail and was later let out on bail.

As per its directive, the court has ordered the immediate arrest of the signer.

As for Mehandi’s conviction, the signer was convicted under sections 406, 420, 120B, 465, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Indian Passport Act after an FIR at the Sadar Patiala police station back in 2003.

The court has punished the Punjabi singer for two years against the appeal.