Singer Aaron Carter dead at age 34

[Source: NZ Herald]

TMZ has reported the 34-year-old singer-turned-rapper was found dead at his California home this weekend.

TMZ reported a 911 caller told emergency services a male had drowned in the bathtub. There was no information or evidence of foul play, police sources told TMZ.

An official cause of death is not yet known and likely will not be released until a coroner’s report has been completed.

Speaking to the New York Post, Lori Graf, manager of the singer’s older brother, Nick Carter confirmed the news.

In an email to the news outlet, she said, “Aaron has passed.” However, Nick himself is yet to comment on the news.

Carter is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter and found fame in the 90s after opening for the boy band on a 1997 tour.