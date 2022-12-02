Simon Cowell sparks concern from fans after appearing in new video

[Source: NZ Herald]

Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has fans concerned over his appearance in a new video.

The original clip has since been deleted after countless comments on his appearance, with some comparing him to a “Madame Tussaud’s waxwork”, reports the New York Post.

In the video, the TV host, 63, calls on people to get in touch with him to audition for the talent show.

“I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life,” Cowell said. “And it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you.”

He continued, “So please audition now for next year’s season and I look forward to meeting you.”

However, fans noted his features seemed to have been enhanced even more by cosmetic procedures, which he recently said he was “done with”.

Others made comments that he looked like a “waxwork” or as though his “face melted”.

Even Domino’s Pizza UK made a dig at the talent critic, writing on Twitter, “When you get a Simon Cowell from the freezer.”

Meanwhile, others were concerned that something more serious could be going on.

“Simon Cowell not looking great,” one fan tweeted. “Something not right.”

Cowell has been vocal about altering his appearance in the past, with procedures including a facelift, Botox and dental veneers following his e-bike crash in 2020.

But in April this year, he declared he was done with getting Botox and fillers because it made him look “like something out of a horror film”.

He told Page Six in November, “I reduced it, let’s put it that way. Everything in moderation.”

Cowell added, “There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far … I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognise it as me first of all.”

He claimed, “Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.”