Simba Nagpal: Naagin 6 is not based on COVID-19 or Omicron

Simba Nagpal has been a fan favourite from the time he signed on to star in Shakti. While he did not do much on Bigg Boss 15, his simplicity and maturity left fans impressed.

And now, the young actor is set to star in Naagin 6 opposite Tejasswi Prakash. Sharing that life has changed for him post the reality show in terms of ‘love and work’, Simba spoke to indianexpress.com about bagging Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama.

“I was flooded with love after I exited Bigg Boss. Even in terms of work, there were a few offers that I was confused between. However, when Naagin came my way, I knew this is what I wanted to do. We are really working hard on the show and hoping that it turns out quite well,” he shared.

Usually on television, male actors do not have much to do, and given Naagin is headlined by a female protagonist, we asked Simba what made him sign the dotted line. “Well, you will have to wait and watch what this guy does on the show,” he said. The actor further said that while it’s a usual practice, in Naagin 6, the hero will have an equal part as the female lead. “There’s a lot to do and you will get to see many shades. I think the idea of a guy having not much to do will change post the show.”

Talking about his character, Simba Nagpal shared that he plays Rishabh Gujral, who is an army officer. He returns from the border after getting to know about the situation in the country and pledges to fight the conspiracy behind it. “He meets Naagin and they join forces to fight the virus. Also, as for my character, he is patriotic and puts his nation even before his family. For him justice and truth hold more value than any relationship,” the actor said.