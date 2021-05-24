Home

Sidharth Malhotra starts shooting for Yodha

Bollywood Hungama
November 27, 2021 1:37 am
Sidharth Malhotra [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Student of the Year star Sidharth Malhotra begins the shooting for his upcoming film Yodha which is being helmed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The director-actor duo has once again joined hands after the successful collaboration in Shershaah.

The actor began shooting for the production’s first action film franchise, today, November 27. Both the actor and the filmmaker took to their social media handles to share the muhurat shot of the film.

The movie will be helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre and produced by Karan Johar for Dharma and Shashank Khaitan under his newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films.

Karan Johar unveiled the first look of Yodha, featuring Sidharth in an intense avatar. “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions – #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo – Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November 2022,” Karan wrote.

